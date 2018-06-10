Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning - Tornado Warning View Alerts

Clark County robbers stab homeowner, light car on fire

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating an assault and robbery that sent a man to the hospital.They...

Posted: Jun. 10, 2018 4:46 PM
Updated: Jun. 10, 2018 4:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating an assault and robbery that sent a man to the hospital.

Scroll for more content...

They say it was a targeted crime.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call at 4:00 p.m. Saturday to a car fire on NW 192nd Street.

When deputies arrived they found a car on fire, fire in the garage and the homeowner with possible stab wounds.

The sheriff's office says two white men assaulted the victim in his garage, then stole money and guns from his house.

Police say the suspects started fires in the garage and lit on of the homeowner's cars on fire in the driveway.

The suspects then stole the homeowner's SUV and fled the scene.

Police later found that SUV in Vancouver.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition Saturday.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The sheriff's office says there's no ongoing threat to the community.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Occasional storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It