Girl sets up lemonade stand to raise money for fallen deputy

In Mt. Juliet, a young girl is paying it forward in a big way.

Scroll for more content...

Six-year-old old Caroline Freeman Piche set up her lemonade stand right outside her home and it went viral.

The goal was to raise money for Sgt. Daniel Baker's family. It did not take long for word to spread.

She raised $1,125 dollars in less than five hours.

"I really wish that everybody in the whole world could help somebody," Caroline said.

Caroline says she wants to be a police officer when she grows up.

Her mother Cherish Piche said, "This morning, we had four Mt. Juliet police officers as our first customers. They were on social media, talking to other officer telling them to stop by."

Mt. Juliet police tweeted today saying, "[Caroline] touched all of our hearts today, and her compassion reminded us of the goodness in our world."

"As parents, you want your children to grow up doing the right thing, and doing nice things for people," said Piche. "(Caroline) has learned a lot about helping people who need help."

Piche got a Facebook message from a woman in Dickson who saw this viral story, and that she wants to help organize more youth lemonade stands to raise even more money for Baker's family.