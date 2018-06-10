Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner celebrate with Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals

White House senior advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were photographed with Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals players Saturday amid President Donald Trump's media battle with other professional athletes and sports leagues.

Scroll for more content...

Trump's daughter and son-in-law were snapped at the tony Washington, D.C., restaurant Cafe Milano in the Georgetown neighborhood, posing with members of the team, including playoff MVP Alex Ovechkin.

Videos on social media show the Capitals players entering the restaurant to a standing ovation and later singing "We Are the Champions" with the Stanley Cup from behind the restaurant bar.

The White House's relationships with sports champions is complicated.

Last week, Trump canceled a White House visit by the Philadelphia Eagles to celebrate their Super Bowl win because of controversy over standing for the National Anthem at NFL games. And after basketball stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry both expressed disinterest in attending an event at the White House after the NBA finals, Trump on Friday said that neither of their respective teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, would be invited.

The cancellation of the Eagles event was an unprecedented move by Trump. The NBA champion Golden State Warriors declined an invitation from the President to visit the White House after winning the 2017 championship, but presidents typically honor their invitations to championship teams. Players also have refused those invitations in the past -- Boston Bruins goaltender Tim Thomas declined to visit the White House in 2012 over disagreements with President Barack Obama's policies.

There's no official word yet if the Capitals will pay a visit to the White House to celebrate their first Stanley Cup victory, or if the Triple Crown-winning horse Justify and his jockey Mike Smith, fresh off their Saturday win at the Belmont Stakes, will visit the White House.