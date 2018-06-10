Clear

Trudeau: Canadians will not be pushed around

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians will not be pushed around when it comes to trade during a press conference at the G7 Summit.

Posted: Jun. 10, 2018 4:06 AM
Updated: Jun. 10, 2018 4:10 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

President Donald Trump on Saturday accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of making "false statements" and said that the US will not endorse a G-7 communique.

"Based on Justin's false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!," the President tweeted on Saturday.

In a second tweet, President Trump said, "PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, 'US Tariffs were kind of insulting' and he 'will not be pushed around.' Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!"

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 68°
Rain and scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It