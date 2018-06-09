Clear

Officers, pedestrian hurt after accident near Boston parade route

Two Boston police motorcycles collided near the Boston Pride Parade route Saturday.Police said early reports i...

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 6:32 PM
Updated: Jun. 9, 2018 6:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two Boston police motorcycles collided near the Boston Pride Parade route Saturday.

Scroll for more content...

Police said early reports indicate the motorcycles bumped into one another and struck a pedestrian as well on Beacon and Charles streets.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said it appears the officers were responding to a medical incident when for some reason there was some kind of the collision. The collision also collected a pedestrian.

The three people suffered minor injuries, and the accident had no effect on the parade route.

Police are still investigating to determine what exactly caused this to happen.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rain and scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It