Feds open disaster center in Dearborn County to help with 2018 Ohio River flooding recovery

Hoosiers affected by this year's Ohio River flooding can get help with resources starting this week in downtown Aurora.

The Aurora Lions Club at 228 2nd St. in Aurora will be the site of a federal Disaster Recovery Center starting Tuesday, June 12. It will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The center in Aurora will offer support to flood survivors and business owners from Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland counties. Other centers are open around the state to help people in those areas affected by flooding, or you can call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 to find a DRC near you.

The Ohio River crest at 60.53 feet at Cincinnati on Feb. 26. It was the worst flooding the region has seen since March 5, 1997, when the river hit 64.7 feet.

Staff from Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the state of Indiana will be available at the center to help fill out disaster assistance applications and update the status of property damage from the flooding.

Other organizations will also be available to help survivors.

The center also offers those with disabilities reasonable accommodations as well as translators through Telephonic Interpretation Services for people who need them.

If you are already registered for assistance, you may still want to speak with recovery specialists at the DRC about updating information and documentation for additional flood damage, or to seek help from other organizations on site.

The deadline to register for assistance is July 5, 2018.