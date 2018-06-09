Virginia State Trooper involved in crash on Interstate 64 in York County

A three vehicle crash involving a Virginia State Trooper occurred on Interstate 64 westbound around 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening in York County.

According to officials, while attempting to stop a sedan for speeding, Trooper Zbinovec activated the emergency equipment on his car.

The driver of the speeding sedan abruptly slowed down to a stop. To avoid striking the sedan being pulled over, Trooper Zbinovec slowed his car abruptly and was struck from the rear by a pick-up truck.

After getting struck from behind, Trooper Zbinovec's car was pushed into the sedan and a guardrail.

Trooper Zbinovec, the driver of the sedan and the driver of the pick-up truck sustained minor injuries. All drivers were seen by medics on scene, but no one was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the sedan, Kanishia Aurdray Collins, was charged with improper stopping.

The driver of the pick-up truck, Steven Todd Perkins, was charged with following too closely and driving while suspended.

Trooper Zbinovec's car sustained heavy rear and front end damage.