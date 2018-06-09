Deer collides with car, State Police issue reminders

Connecticut State Police are reminding drivers to stay alert and slow down when passing yellow animal-crossing signs.

The warning comes after a woman hit a deer while driving southbound on Route 8 near Exit 8 in Trumbull on Friday morning.

Police said the deer went through the windshield of the car and fortunately for the woman, she only suffered minor injuries.

In addition to slowing down when passing yellow animal-crossing signs, Police are advising drivers not to swerve to avoid deer or other wildlife because the consequences could be far worse than hitting a deer. Swerving may not only confuse the deer but may cause the car to roll over, hit another car head-on, strike a tree, or go down into an embankment.

Deer are most frequently hit during dusk and dawn and graze off to the side of the road and will move quickly if startled.

If you see a deer crossing the road, assume there's at least one more.