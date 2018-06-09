Clear

From pardons to Pruitt: Another long, busy week in the Trump White House

This week began with news of President Donald Trump ...

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 4:11 AM
Updated: Jun. 9, 2018 4:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

This week began with news of President Donald Trump canceling the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House, and ended Friday with news of him-congratulating the Washington Capitals on their Stanley Cup win.

Scroll for more content...

On the same day Trump declared the Philadelphia team wouldn't be coming to DC, he also asserted he has the "absolute right" to pardon himself.--Pardons then became somewhat of the theme of the week; Trump later-announced he will commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, the 63-year-old-first-time nonviolent drug offender whom Kim Kardashian advocated for during her White House visit last week. That's right: Kim K's efforts worked (she talked to CNN's Van Jones about the experience).-Sources told CNN's Kaitlan Collins that Trump has considered dozens more pardons. Trump even-said Friday he is considering posthumously pardoning boxer Muhammad Ali -- unnecessary, considering the Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 1971.

Meanwhile, away from the White House, Environmental Protection Agency-chief Scott Pruitt continued to make headlines for a growing list of scandals.-Trump expressed confidence in Pruitt, saying he believes-Pruitt-is "doing a great job."

Now, all eyes are on the G7 summit-as the world watches Trump meet with fellow global leaders after saying he thinks Russia should be reinstated to the leading group of industrialized nations.

Check out this week's 30 big headlines, rounded up by CNN's Brenna Williams, below.

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

Thursday:

Friday:

Read Friday's full edition of The Point newsletter, and sign up to get future editions delivered to your inbox.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Heat and humidity with storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It