From pardons to Pruitt: Another long, busy week in the Trump White House

This week began with news of President Donald Trump canceling the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House, and ended Friday with news of him-congratulating the Washington Capitals on their Stanley Cup win.
On the same day Trump declared the Philadelphia team wouldn't be coming to DC, he also asserted he has the "absolute right" to pardon himself.--Pardons then became somewhat of the theme of the week; Trump later-announced he will commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, the 63-year-old-first-time nonviolent drug offender whom Kim Kardashian advocated for during her White House visit last week. That's right: Kim K's efforts worked (she talked to CNN's Van Jones about the experience).-Sources told CNN's Kaitlan Collins that Trump has considered dozens more pardons. Trump even-said Friday he is considering posthumously pardoning boxer Muhammad Ali -- unnecessary, considering the Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 1971.
Meanwhile, away from the White House, Environmental Protection Agency-chief Scott Pruitt continued to make headlines for a growing list of scandals.-Trump expressed confidence in Pruitt, saying he believes-Pruitt-is "doing a great job."
Now, all eyes are on the G7 summit-as the world watches Trump meet with fellow global leaders after saying he thinks Russia should be reinstated to the leading group of industrialized nations.
Check out this week's 30 big headlines, rounded up by CNN's Brenna Williams, below.
Monday:
- Trump: 'I have the absolute right to pardon myself'
- Pruitt aide inquired about used Trump hotel mattress for him-
- Sarah Sanders refuses to explain false statement on Trump Tower meeting-
- Mueller accuses Manafort of witness tampering-
- Trump cancels Philadelphia Eagles visit to the White House
- Giuliani on shifting Trump Tower story: 'It was a mistake. I swear to God.'
Tuesday:
- Trump suggests he would have picked another AG who could have blocked Russia probe
- Trump suggests political bias to blame in Clinton email report's delay
- Trump-Kim Singapore summit venue is set
- Ex-Gov. Blagojevich officially asks Trump to commute his prison sentence
- Press aide who mocked McCain is out at the White House
Wednesday:
- Trump invokes War of 1812 in testy call with Trudeau over tariffs-
- Trump commutes sentence of Alice Marie Johnson
- Stormy Daniels files new lawsuit against Michael Cohen and her old attorney
Thursday:
- Trump welcomes Japan's Abe ahead of historic NK summit-
- Trump's lawyers want sealed filings in Cohen case-
- White House launches multimillion dollar ad campaign to combat opioid addiction-
- Trump to skip climate portion of G7 after Twitter spat with Macron and Trudeau-
- Trump administration tells court it won't defend key provisions of the Affordable Care Act-
- Washington Post: Pruitt asked security detail to take him in search of lotion-
- Trump picks 'attitude' over prep work ahead of Singapore summit-
- White House poised to purge lower-level communications staffers
Friday:
- Trump says he will bring up human rights with Kim Jong Un-
- President Trump says he doesn't think Paul Ryan agreed with Gowdy that FBI acted properly-
- Trump aligns with Giuliani's view that being a porn star is not a respectable career choice-
- Trump says Russia should be reinstated in group of leading industrialized nations-
- Trump continues to back EPA chief Scott Pruitt. He's 'doing a great job'-
- Trump doesn't rule out pardoning Manafort, Cohen-
- Trump will ask athletes who kneel during anthem to recommend people for pardoning
- Trump says he looks forward to 'straightening out unfair trade deals' at G7 summit
Read Friday's full edition of The Point newsletter, and sign up to get future editions delivered to your inbox.
Related Content
- From pardons to Pruitt: Another long, busy week in the Trump White House
- Scott Pruitt's nightmare week
- White House says Trump not OK with Pruitt's apartment deal
- White House looking into Scott Pruitt's housing situation
- White House: Libby pardon right thing to do
- White House frustrated with EPA's Pruitt for apartment controversy
- White House looking into EPA's Pruitt spending, Mulvaney says
- Pruitt fears White House undermining him ahead of hearings
- White House: Trump businesses 'could' be helped under tax plan
- EPA chief Scott Pruitt's long list of controversies