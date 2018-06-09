1,600 Customers Left Without Power After Hit-and-Run Driver Hits Power Pole

Residents in Valley Village were left without power Thursday night after a hit-and-run driver crashed into two parked cars and a power pole, officials said.
The crash was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the 12500 block of Magnolia Boulevard.
The driver apparently lost control, crashed and landed on two vehicles, causing a fire, video from the scene showed. A power pole in the area was also struck and a fire hydrant was sheared off.
Los Angeles Police Department officials told KTLA that the driver then ran away from the scene.
Alan Korer, who lives in the area, said he was startled out of bed after the crash.
"All of a sudden, something woke me up at 11:30, like a loud bang and a loud flash I could see in my bedroom," he said. A neighbor knocked on his door alerting him of the crash, and he went outside to find a large response, Korer said.
About 1,600 customers were left without power after the crash, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
Officials eventually secured the power pole and were planning on replacing it at a later date.
