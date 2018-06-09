Clear

Pipe punches through driver's windshield

Talk about a close call for one Valley man!The driver is OK after a metal pipe punched right through the winds...

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 3:59 AM
Updated: Jun. 9, 2018 3:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Talk about a close call for one Valley man!

Scroll for more content...

The driver is OK after a metal pipe punched right through the windshield of his Chevrolet Camaro.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the incident happened Thursday morning on the Loop 202 near Center Parkway in Tempe.

DPS posted a picture of the aftermath on their Twitter page.

The man told a DPS trooper that he moved his head to the right just as the pipe pierced his car's windshield.

Troopers said that they take debris calls seriously and added that this should serve as a reminder for drivers to secure their loads.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Heat and humidity with storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It