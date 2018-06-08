Scroll for more content...
Related Content
- URGENT - New indictment filed against Manafort names ally with Russian intel ties
- New indictment filed against Manafort names ally with Russian intel ties
- URGENT - New indictment accuses Manafort of paying European politicians
- URGENT - Mueller accuses Manafort of witness tampering
- New charges filed against Manafort, Gates
- McMaster responds to Russian indictments
- New indictment accuses Manafort of paying European politicians
- Judge casts doubt on Manafort effort to kill Mueller indictments
- URGENT - Law enforcement, intel agencies concerned about Nunes memo
- URGENT - Paul Manafort pleads not guilty to new charges