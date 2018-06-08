Clear

URGENT - New indictment filed against Manafort names ally with Russian intel ties

(CNN) -- Prosecutors have filed a new indictment against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort that also names...

(CNN) -- Prosecutors have filed a new indictment against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort that also names as a defendant Konstantin Kilimnik, a close business colleague of Manafort's who prosecutors have said has close ties to Russian intelligence. The indictment includes two new charges against both Manafort and Kilimnik: a count of obstruction of justice and a count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, meaning the two allegedly worked together to tamper with witnesses. Kilimnik, 48, of Moscow, is the 20th person to face charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. So far, 20 people and three companies have been charged.

