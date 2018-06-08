What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A look ahead. A look back. And a look outside our world. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.

A new era

Miss America says it will be more inclusive to women of all shapes and sizes. Which is why they are getting rid of swimsuits.

An adorable photo

No wonder these two were picked! They've both made history as Gerber babies.

A search for clues

NASA's Curiosity rover has found organic matter on Mars. That's a pretty big deal.

A not-so-foul ball

There wasn't much to celebrate on the field. But on the stands it was a different story when a woman caught a foul ball in her beer.

A free ride

Yes, that is a chicken in the back of a police car. And yes, this selfie went viral.

A flip of a letter

IHOP says it's changing name to IHOb. Huh?