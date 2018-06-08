Clear

Family hopes surveillance video will lead to man who stole their dog

A Detroit family is asking for the public's help to find their dog after they say it was stolen from their front yard...

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 2:33 PM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 2:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Detroit family is asking for the public's help to find their dog after they say it was stolen from their front yard on Tuesday.

Surveillance video from a business across from their home near Michigan and Livernois avenues shows a man taking the dog.

"It just shows what kind of person he was," dog owner Angelica Olvera said. "He wasn't shy. He wasn't embarrassed, or nothing. He was going from door to door, gate to gate, to see if my other dog was out."

Olvera said the American Bully dog was just seven months old and belonged to her daughter Esmeralda.

"I'm not taking it easy," Esmeralda said. "I just wish and hope that she is okay for now. And I just wish she would come back."

The video also shows the suspect leaving in a silver Ford SUV.

Olvera wants people to reach out to Detroit Police if they notice the man in the video, the car or if they see Luna anywhere.

