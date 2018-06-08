Police: Man dead after being dragged several blocks by RTD bus in Littleton

Police say a man was dragged to death by an RTD bus Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Littleton Police Department told Denver7 that a bus crashed into the man near the light rail station at Littleton Blvd. and Court Place, near Bega Park, around 3 p.m., then dragged the man eastbound five or six blocks before the bus came to a stop.

The man, who police say is believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified by authorities, but they said they would not release his name until his family had been notified.

Police say they are investigating the incident and have not determined if the pedestrian or driver may have been at fault.

Just before 9 p.m., Littleton police spokesman Rick Redmond said the bus driver had been interviewed but had not been cited or arrested in connection with the collision.

"We're trying to figure out how the pedestrian ended up underneath the bus," Redmond said. Police investigators are examining the exterior sides and the underside of the bus, looking for signs of impact.

Police are also interviewing witnesses, including passengers on the bus. They're seeking surveillance video from area businesses that may reveal what happened.

At this point, Redmond said police believe the man was dragged under the bus from the rough area of Littleton Blvd. and South Court Place until the eastbound bus stopped on Littleton St. at South Windemere St.

Speaking to Denver7, RTD spokesman Scott Reed said RTD bus drivers involved in a serious accident are required to take a drug and alcohol test, which are mandatory under Federal Transit Administration regulations.

All lanes of Littleton Boulevard between Prince and Windermere were closed for about three hours during the investigation.