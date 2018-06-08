Blind, emaciated dog dumped in swampy woods, left to die

A growing problem all over the Bay Area is unwanted and injured dogs being dumped and left to die.

But thanks to some caring people in Hernando County, a blind and emaciated dog that was abandoned, is getting a second chance.

Taylor, the lab and great Pyrenees mix, is blind, sick, starving, and was left to die in a swampy forest near Ridge Manor.

Mike and Gayle Keough were driving home when they saw a dog lying in the middle of the road.

"I thought it had been hit so we stopped and it raised its head up a little bit. She gets up and started going deeper into the swamp," said Mike Keough.

Even with the help of animal control, they weren't able to get the dog.

Gayle posted a picture of the dog on to the "News Around Ridge Manor" Facebook group asking for help, and three animal rescuers came forward.

"It's just important not to ignore it, just try to do something and get involved and it will save so much misery," said Gail Donato of Animal Friends Society.

Luckily they were able to catch Taylor and bring her to River Ridge Animal Clinic in Ridge Manor where she's being treated for skin irritations, a number of infections, and is already feeling much better. She even has a loving family interested in adopting her.

"I just want to thank my Heavenly Father that he protected her and let somebody help her," said Gayle Keough.

Rescuers say if an animal is sick or you can't take care of it, to take the time to bring it to a shelter and not dump it somewhere to likely starve to death.

"People dump animals out here all the time and I've got to say don't just dump them, take them to the shelter. They won't ask any questions and they've got food and water and somebody that will adopt them," said Mike Keough.

If you are interested in helping Taylor or dogs like her, you can donate to the Animal Friends Society account at the River Ridge Animal Clinic at 352-631-5252.