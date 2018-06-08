Trump, lawmakers congratulate Capitals on Stanley Cup win

The nation's capital was rocking the red Thursday night as its eponymous hockey team took home the Stanley Cup. It was the first championship for the Washington Capitals, earning congratulations from some of DC's most powerful players -- including the President himself.

"Congratulations to the Washington Capitals on their GREAT play and winning the Stanley Cup Championship. Alex Ovechkin, the team captain, was spectacular - a true Superstar!" President Donald Trump tweeted Friday morning. "D.C. is popping, in many ways. What a time!"

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia tweeted Thursday night: "Are the Caps the best team in the NHL? OVIously!," with a GIF of team captain Alexander Ovechkin.

Rep. Barbara Comstock, a Republican who represents Virginia's 10th District, cheered through Twitter following the Capitals victory.

"C.A.P.S. CAPS CAPS CAPS #StanleyCup #ALLCAPS," she wrote, quoting a tweet from the team.

Democratic Rep. Don Beyer from Virginia's 8th District on Friday said, "We watched during late votes, with lots of #ALLCAPS excitement here on Capitol Hill!" He shared a photo of his colleague, Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer, sporting a Capitals jersey during a speech on the House floor.

Hoyer, who represents Maryland's 5th District also had well-wishes for the winning team.

"Congratulations to the Washington @Capitals, 2018 #StanleyCup champions! #ALLCAPS #RockTheRed," he tweeted Friday morning.

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly from Virginia's 11th District shared a simple congratulatory message for the Capitals.

"Congrats @Capitals! #ALLCAPS," he tweeted Thursday night.

Rep. John Delaney, a Democrat from Virginia's 6th District, shared a picture of the Capitals logo, replying with the message: "Congrats to the @Capitals and our amazing city @washingtondc! Welcome home @StanleyCup!"

At least two politicians whose home teams are outside the Beltway also shared their congratulations.

"Way to go CAPS! Congrats on winning the Stanley Cup. Huge night for DC and all @Capitals fans. #StanleyCup," Sen. Lisa Murkowski tweeted Thursday.

The Republican Alaska senator also tweeted that it was "Great to see the @Capitals team - and this guy in particular - win the #StanleyCup," sharing a picture of herself with Ovechkin.

Minnesota Rep. Rick Nolan wrote on Twitter that "Although the (Minnesota Wild) didn't make the big game, it didn't stop 4 #Minnesota natives from enjoying a #StanleyCup win with the Washington @Capitals!" He included a picture of one of those natives, Matt Niskanen, clutching the cup.