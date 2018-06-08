deGrasse Tyson on Bourdain: Life is precious

Scroll for more content...

News of Anthony Bourdain's death shook the world Friday morning.

Within minutes, Bourdain's colleagues, friends and fans flooded social media, celebrating the impact Bourdain made on the culinary community and beyond.

They expressed their sadness, but they also spoke of Bourdain's ability to shed light on a myriad of different cultures in a way that highlighted their beauty and charm, and showed us we weren't that different from each other after all.

"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain," said fellow chef Gordon Ramsay. "He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food."

Bourdain was a "great explorer and brilliant storyteller," said chef Yotam Ottolenghi on Instagram. "A huge loss of a person who shaped and changed the way we write about food."

Andrew Zimmern, another chef and TV host, said the news was heartbreaking. "Tony was a symphony. I wish everyone could have seen all of him. A true friend."

"Anthony. One of my idols," wrote Chrissy Teigen. "Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. ... Be at peace now :("

He 'did right' by other cultures

Some recognized Bourdain for his ability to turn the spotlight on different cultures around the world while being respectful and receptive.

"RIP Anthony Bourdain. He did right by Africans in his TV programs," said a tweet from the outlet Africa is a Country.

Ali Gharib, an editor at The Intercept, chimed in, and said Bourdain "Did right by Iran, too."

The Washington Post's correspondent in Istanbul shared a photo of Bourdain sitting by a group of children in Gaza. "Thank you for shining your light on the dark places," she said.

"Bourdain's Parts Unknown on the Philippines was wonderful - watched it flying out of Manila and it made me cry," said Adam Harvey, ABC's Indonesia bureau chief. "The man had such empathy and insight."

Astronaut Scott Kelly wrote that he watched Bourdain during his stint on the International Space Station.

"It made me feel more connected to the planet," he wrote, "its people and cultures and made my time there more palatable. He inspired me to see the world up close."

"My family invited Anthony Bourdain into our home every week," tweeted Danielle Campoamor, a columnist for Bustle. "And every week he took us around the world, trying new foods and speaking to new people and discovering new cultures. His writing, humor, & candor always reminding me of home. I'm heartbroken. We are failing one another."

Some shared suicide prevention resources

Like Ramsay, others shared the number to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline after learning the cause of Bourdain's death was suicide, as many did earlier this week following the death of designer Kate Spade.

Comedian Patton Oswalt shared the phone number, writing, "I've brushed up against this darkness and I know it's a tempting exit but REACH OUT to ANYONE. Stay on this side of it -- in the light and warmth. Where you get to try again, every day."

"Incredibly sad news about Anthony Bourdain," said NBC's Megyn Kelly. "Sending such love to his family, including his CNN family, who must be hurting terribly today. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, please remember, help is right here: Nat'l Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255."

How to get help: Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also can provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.