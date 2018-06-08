The world reacts to the death of chef and storyteller Anthony Bourdain

News of Anthony Bourdain's death shook people around the world on Friday morning. Many took to Twitter to express sadness, heartbreak and to honor the life of the storyteller and chef.

"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain," said fellow chef Gordon Ramsay. "He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food."

"Anthony. One of my idols," wrote Chrissy Teigen. "Unapologetic, passionate and one of the beststorytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. ... Be at peace now :("

He 'did right' by other cultures

Some recognized Bourdain for his ability to turn the spotlight on different cultures around the world while being respectful and receptive.

"RIP Anthony Bourdain. He did right by Africans in his TV programs," said a tweet from the outlet "Africa is a Country."

Ali Gharib, an editor at The Intercept, chimed in, and said Bourdain "Did right by Iran, too."

The Washington Post's correspondent in Istanbul shared a photo of Bourdain sitting by a group of children in Gaza. "Thank you for shining your light on the dark places," she said.

"Bourdain's Parts Unknown on the Philippines was wonderful - watched it flying out of Manila and it made me cry," said Adam Harvey, ABC's Indonesia bureau chief. "The man had such empathy and insight."

"My family invited Anthony Bourdain into our home every week," tweeted Danielle Campoamor, a columnist for Bustle. "And every week he took us around the world, trying new foods and speaking to new people and discovering new cultures. His writing, humor, & candor always reminding me of home. I'm heartbroken. We are failing one another."

Some shared suicide prevention resources

Like Ramsay, others shared the number to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline after learning that Bourdain took his own life, like they did earlier this week following the death of designer Kate Spade.

Comedian Patton Oswalt shared the phone number, writing, "I've brushed up against this darkness and I know it's a tempting exit but REACH OUT to ANYONE. Stay on this side of it -- in the light and warmth. Where you get to try again, every day."

"Incredibly sad news about Anthony Bourdain," said NBC's Megyn Kelly. "Sending such love to his family, including his CNN family, who must be hurting terribly today. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, please remember, help is right here: Nat'l Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255."