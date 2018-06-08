Avenatti: 'I owe an apology to the pig for associating Giuliani with a pig'

Michael Avenatti says he owes an apology for his comparison of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to a pig.

But the apology, Avenatti said, is not for Giuliani.

"I owe an apology to the pig for associating Giuliani with a pig," Avenatti said on CNN's "The Situation Room" Thursday. "This guy is a disgrace, it's disgusting. It has no place in American society or anywhere else for that matter and he should have already been fired."

Avenatti's remark calling Giuliani a pig was in response to the former New York mayor's comments about Avenatti's client: adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Avenatti is representing Daniels in her lawsuit against the President, where she is claiming that a nondisclosure agreement she signed is void since Trump never signed it himself.

On Wednesday, Giuliani criticized Daniels over her profession, and questioned her credibility and reputation.

"The business you were in entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight," Giuliani said about Daniels.

He added: "Explain to me how she could be damaged. I mean, she has no reputation. If you're going to sell your body for money, you just don't have a reputation. I may be old fashioned, I dunno."

Giuliani also said he respected porn stars, but not "the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who ... isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation."

This led Avenatti to respond, in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper.

"Mr. Giuliani is an absolute pig for making those comments, he's basically stating that women that engage in the adult film industry and other forms of pornography don't have reputations and are not entitled to respect," Avenatti said Wednesday.