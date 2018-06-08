The 13 times -- in 1 interview! -- Sarah Sanders failed to answer a very simple question

On Wednesday night, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders sat down with CNN's Chris Cuomo. Cuomo started the interview with what seemed like a simple question. Here it is:

"This meeting matters, you know it does. I understand the reference to counsel. I get it. Not just because I'm an attorney, but you don't want to answer for the lawyers, you don't want to answer for an operation that you're not a part of. I get it. But you can answer for what you said. You don't have to refer to counsel for that. (Jay) Sekulow is not your lawyer. He's the President's lawyer. You're saying, he didn't dictate this. He did what any father would do. That turns out not to be true. You agree with that?"

And now for a quick bit of context: In August 2017, Sanders told the White House press corps that President Donald Trump had not dictated the statement from his son, Donald Trump Jr., to the New York Times regarding a June 2016 meeting with Russians at Trump Tower. According to a 20-page memo sent by Trump's legal team to special counsel Robert Mueller's office in January, Trump did, in fact, dictate the Don Jr. statement.

Which puts Sanders in a, um, precarious position. She quite clearly didn't tell the truth -- for some reason. She was either misinformed by someone above her or she purposely misled the press. Which is it? We don't know. Because Sanders won't answer any questions -- despite being questioned about it repeatedly by the press corps -- about the clear contradiction between her past statement and, well, the truth.

So. Cuomo asks Sanders to explain. And asks. And asks. And asks. And asks. And asks.

Below are the 13(!) "answers" Sanders offered Cuomo, in chronological order. I've added a few thoughts (in the narrator voice of Ron Howard on "Arrested Development") in italics after Sanders' "answers."