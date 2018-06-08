Clear

Colorado Dream Homes: $16M Beaver Creek home has pool designed by Cirque du Soleil engineers

Not everyone gets to say that part of their home was designed by the people behind the high-flying acrobatics of Cirq...

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 2:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Not everyone gets to say that part of their home was designed by the people behind the high-flying acrobatics of Cirque du Soleil.

A new home for sale in Beaver Creek features a one-of-a-kind high-tech pool designed by Cirque du Soleil engineers.

The 9,343-square-foot home is listed by LIV Sotheby's International Realty for $15,875,000.

While the entire home was designed with top-of-the-line finishes and lavish details, the pool really stands out.

The multi-level convertible pool features hydraulics that allow the pool floor to be raised or lowered at will. On the home's lower level, a glass wall allows viewing directly into the pool.

All told, the home has eight bedroom and 10 bathrooms, with room to sleep 24 people and plenty of space to entertain whole crowds.

