Clear

Pompeo responds to Giuliani's N. Korea remark

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shrugged off comments made by President Donald Trump's top Russia lawyer Rudy Giuliani, saying the former mayor doesn't speak for the administration on North Korea.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 2:19 AM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 2:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shrugged off comments made by President Donald Trump's top Russia lawyer Rudy Giuliani, saying the former mayor doesn't speak for the administration on North Korea.

"I know Rudy. Rudy doesn't speak for the administration when it comes to this negotiation and this set of issues," Pompeo said Thursday when asked about Giuliani's comments by CNN's Pamela Brown.

Giuliani told a conference in Israel that Kim "got back on his hands and knees and begged for" the summit.

Pompeo suggested Giuliani was making a joke.

"I took him as being in a small room and not being serious about the comments," Pompeo said during a briefing at the White House. "I think it was a bit in jest. We are focused on the important things."

White House legislative director Marc Short reiterated Pompeo's comments, telling CNN's Wolf Blitzer that Giuliani's comments were "intended for jest."

"Rudy Giuliani does not speak for the administration," Short said Thursday on CNN's "The Situation Room."

"It is a potentially historic moment, I agree with the secretary of state who speaks for us on North Korea," he later added when pressed about Giuliani weighing in.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Hot & humid with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It