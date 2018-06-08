Pompeo: Giuliani doesn't speak for administration

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shrugged off comments made by President Donald Trump's top Russia lawyer Rudy Giuliani, saying the former mayor doesn't speak for the administration on North Korea.

Scroll for more content...

"I know Rudy. Rudy doesn't speak for the administration when it comes to this negotiation and this set of issues," Pompeo said Thursday when asked about Giuliani's comments by CNN's Pamela Brown.

Giuliani told a conference in Israel that Kim "got back on his hands and knees and begged for" the summit.

Pompeo suggested Giuliani was making a joke.

"I took him as being in a small room and not being serious about the comments," Pompeo said during a briefing at the White House. "I think it was a bit in jest. We are focused on the important things."

White House legislative director Marc Short reiterated Pompeo's comments, telling CNN's Wolf Blitzer that Giuliani's comments were "intended for jest."

"Rudy Giuliani does not speak for the administration," Short said Thursday on CNN's "The Situation Room."

"It is a potentially historic moment, I agree with the secretary of state who speaks for us on North Korea," he later added when pressed about Giuliani weighing in.