Man thanks lucky hat for saving him during hammer attack

A brutal attack with a hammer has left a Fargo man bloodied,battered, and with plenty of questions.

Just a few days before he was set to start a new job as a driver, Ryan Murray is stuck inside his apartment.

"I've never dealt with such intense headaches or light sensitivity" says Murray.

He can barely even look out the window after a savage attack left him concussed.

The truck driver says he was just sitting in his friend's pickup bed Saturday night when a black SUV or Jeep pulled up next to them.

"Two guys jump out, one holds me down and the other hits me in the head with a hammer, saying :'Where's Brandon, where's Brandon?"

Murray doesn't know a Brandon.

"I saw a white flash and then they go after my friend," he says.

He says the two men then opened the pickup's door, and realized they attacked the wrong person, and left.

The whole incident took place in front of his friend's house along 19th Avenue North, right down the street from North High, where there are plenty of cameras. But Murray says police told him the cameras didn't see anything."

Murray was smashed in the head once - and his only padding: a cap.

"Whatever protection a ballcap can give you."

He thinks the extra bit of cloth may have kept his skull from breaking.

"If you want to look at it as a best case scenario," he says.

His friends helped him super-glue his injury shut.

Still he has a serious head-wound that will take time to heal.

But it's the damage you can't see Murray is more worried about.

"For me it's not knowing who did it. I don't like going out at night anymore. It sucks going out at all when you're always looking over your shoulder."

Murray filed a complaint with police- which has turned up empty so far.

He's asking anyone who may know anything to talk with police- so he can look forward again.

"I just want to know who so I can stop looking over my shoulder."

Murray says his attackers were two average sized-white men. One in his 30's and one a little older.

They were driving a black SUV or Jeep. Murray's friend was driving a green Ford F-150.

He's asking anyone who could help to call the Fargo Police.