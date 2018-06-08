Clear

Troopers: Chainsaw, fire used to attack woman

A man is accused of using a chainsaw, fire, and other objects to attack his fiancée.The investigation started...

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 8:58 PM
Updated: Jun. 7, 2018 8:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man is accused of using a chainsaw, fire, and other objects to attack his fiancée.

Scroll for more content...

The investigation started after a 38-year-old woman from Madison Heights showed up with serious injuries at the emergency room in Cadillac.

Michigan State Troopers investigated and found that she had been the victim of a domestic assault, allegedly at the hands of her 47-year-old Clinton Township fiancé.

Troopers believe the woman was in the village of Temple, in Clare County's Redding Township when the attack happened. Afterward, the woman ran off and was picked up by a passerby who took her to get help.

Troopers said multiple weapons, including firearms, were seized during the investigation and the suspect was arrested.

He will be arraigned on multiple charges, including multiple felonies.

No names have been released.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Hot & humid with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It