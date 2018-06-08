Clear

Woman Rescued After Falling 150 Feet Off Cliff

A woman was rescued after apparently falling off a cliff along the coast in Rancho Palos Verdes, officials said....

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 8:26 PM
Updated: Jun. 7, 2018 8:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A woman was rescued after apparently falling off a cliff along the coast in Rancho Palos Verdes, officials said.

Scroll for more content...

The incident occurred sometimes during the 1 a.m. hour and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials first responded.

When Los Angeles County firefighters arrived at the scene, they realized the victim needed to be hoisted out of the area by a helicopter, Capt. Dimitri Ramirez told KTLA.

The woman was rescued and taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center with minor injuries, Ramirez said.

Her father, who was at the scene, told KTLA that his daughter likes to exercise in the area and must have fallen. Her family had been worried when she hadn't made it home and a passerby eventually heard the victim's cries for help.

The victim's father said he was grateful to firefighters and other medical personnel who helped his daughter.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Hot & humid with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It