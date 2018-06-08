Clear

Plane Runs Off Runway Into Ditch At Springdale Airport

An airplane ran off the runway into a ditch while attempted to take off at the Springdale airport Wednesday (June 6)....

An airplane ran off the runway into a ditch while attempted to take off at the Springdale airport Wednesday (June 6).

The incident happened at about 9:45 a.m.

Springdale Fire Chief Jim Vaughn said the department sent units to the scene to help safely relocate the plane.

The pilot was the only person on board at the time and no injures were reported.

The FAA is investigating, according to Lynn Lunsford, the FAA Southwest regional spokesman.

