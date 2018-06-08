Clear

Second grader with epilepsy has dream come true thanks to Make-A-Wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation created a magic moment for a little girl in Brookfield.Molly Archibald, a second gr...

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 6:18 PM
Updated: Jun. 7, 2018 6:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Make-A-Wish Foundation created a magic moment for a little girl in Brookfield.

Molly Archibald, a second grader at Dixon Elementary School, was greeted with a surprise when her mom brought her to class on Tuesday.

Molly has epilepsy and her wish is to go to Disney World and in five days from today, she'll be on her way.

"We're just so grateful that out of the unfortunate aspect of the fact that she has epilepsy, some beautiful things can come, some beautiful opportunities can come for her. It changes your perspective on things too," said Molly's mother Ann Archibald.

Molly was treated like a Disney princess, complete with a tiara. There were cupcakes for all her classmates, as well.

We hope you have the time of your life, Molly!

