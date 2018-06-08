The Make-A-Wish Foundation created a magic moment for a little girl in Brookfield.
Molly Archibald, a second grader at Dixon Elementary School, was greeted with a surprise when her mom brought her to class on Tuesday.
Molly has epilepsy and her wish is to go to Disney World and in five days from today, she'll be on her way.
"We're just so grateful that out of the unfortunate aspect of the fact that she has epilepsy, some beautiful things can come, some beautiful opportunities can come for her. It changes your perspective on things too," said Molly's mother Ann Archibald.
Molly was treated like a Disney princess, complete with a tiara. There were cupcakes for all her classmates, as well.
We hope you have the time of your life, Molly!
Related Content
- Second grader with epilepsy has dream come true thanks to Make-A-Wish
- Comedy duo hope to make dreams come true in NYC
- The venture capitalist making Olympic dreams come true
- Student Athletes at Students raise money to make sick girl's wish come true College Raise Money to Make Sick Girl's Wish Come True
- Man's Dying Wish Comes True, Marries Love of His Life
- Waimanalo teacher helps cancer patient's dream come true
- 'Field of Dreams' makes National Film Registry
- Dreams come true for Brookfield special needs student heading to prom
- Marijuana-derived drug for epilepsy gets FDA committee recommendation
- Peace Proscovia: Ugandan defies cultural norms & father's wishes to follow netball dream