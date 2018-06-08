Barrett brothers make history for New Zealand All Blacks

Let's just say they're keeping it in the family.

New Zealand's famous All Blacks rugby team will contain three brothers in the starting line-up for the first time when Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett line up for the first Test against France in Auckland Saturday.

The 27-year-old Beauden will resume as first-choice fly-half, Scott, 24, replaces an injured Brodie Retallick as lock and younger brother Jordie, 21, will win his third cap at fullback.

"It's a special night for the Barrett family with Beaudy, Scott and Jordie all starting the Test match, the first trio of All Black brothers to do so, so we congratulate them on their historic milestone," coach Steve Hansen was quoted as saying in the New Herald newspaper.

Also proving that blood is thicker than water, the All Blacks XV will also feature brothers Sam and Luke Whitelock.

Sam will resume his role as captain in the second row and Luke will play No.8 in place of skipper Kieran Read, who is recovering from surgery.

"We have got a few injuries, but in the long run we have ended up with a pretty good side on the park," added Hansen. "With the exception of Brodie and (hooker) Dane Coles, most people have been available."

Prop Karl Tu'inukuafe from Waitkato Chiefs has also been selected as a replacement.

Tu'inukuafe nearly gave up on rugby four years ago after being ordered by a doctor to drop his weight from a hefty 170 kilograms (375 pounds).

"The Chiefs are the number one scrummaging side in Super Rugby and Karl is a big part of that so he became an obvious selection when we got down to it," said Hansen.

'A legacy will last forever'

Rugby is New Zealand's national sport and plays a big part in the country's culture, making a win for visiting teams of particular significance.

"A legacy will last forever if you manage to win a series down there," Ireland legend Brian O'Driscoll, who captained the Lions' 2005 tour of New Zealand, told CNN.

"It's the toughest place to tour. It's just a matter of digging in, keeping your eyes on the prize, and knowing what a huge carrot there is at the end of a successful seven-week tour."

New Zealand: 15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Ben Smith, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-Ryan Crotty, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Luke Whitelock, 7-Sam Cane, 6-Liam Squire, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock (captain), 3-Owen Franks, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16-Nathan Harris, 17-Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18-Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19-Vaea Fifita, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Damian McKenzie, 23-Ngani Laumape