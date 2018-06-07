Clear

President Trump is dressed as a king on the new Time magazine cover

The latest Time magazine cover features an illustration of President Donald Trump gazing at a reflection of himself i...

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 1:05 PM
Updated: Jun. 7, 2018 1:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The latest Time magazine cover features an illustration of President Donald Trump gazing at a reflection of himself in which he's dressed up as a monarch, complete with jeweled crown and fur cape.

Scroll for more content...

The picture is accompanied by the text: "KING ME."

In a piece about the cover posted online Thursday, Time said that it's meant to address "the political attacks launched by the White House on Robert Mueller."

Mueller is the special counsel appointed to investigate potential meddling by Russia in the 2016 presidential election. It's long been a sore spot for the president.

Trump has repeatedly called the probe a "witch hunt." This week, Trump also referred to the investigation as "unconstitutional" and insisted the US Constitution grants him the right to pardon himself.

Related: Giuliani says shifting Trump Tower story was 'a mistake. I swear to God.'

"As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?" Trump wrote on Twitter Monday.

Time's cover illustration is the work of Brooklyn artist Tim O'Brien. His work has appeared on more than two dozen issues of Time dating back to 1989, "with subjects ranging from Pope Benedict XVI to Osama Bin Laden," the magazine said.

He told the publication that the latest cover image "gets to the heart of how he and his legal team have approached this past week and the past 500 days, actually."

O'Brien told the magazine that his biggest decision with this illustration was "whether or not to have him looking at himself or looking at us," O'Brien said. "His eye contact with each reader, each American fits the situation best."

This marks O'Brien's fourth Time cover depicting Trump since he took office last February.

Two of those covers show the president seated behind his Oval Office desk as he's hammered by wind and rain.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Hot and unsettled weather ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It