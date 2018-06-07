'Legally Blonde 3' is officially happening

Elle Woods is back!

Scroll for more content...

Reese Witherspoon, who played Woods in the original 2001 "Legally Blonde" and subsequent sequel in 2003, confirmed on Thursday that she will reprise the character for a third time.

"It's true," Witherspoon captioned a video of herself clad in a pink bikini, floating in a pool in a nod to a scene in the film.

The "Legally Blonde" franchise followed a perpetually positive Woods as she pursued a law degree at Harvard University and then later a career in politics.

Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine is set to produce the film.

It's unclear what's in store in the upcoming installment, but previously Witherspoon has mulled a potential White House run for Woods.

"I think it'd be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court Justice or somebody who runs for office, like president," Witherspoon said during a podcast in 2015.

No word on a theatrical release date, but get ready to bend and snap all over again.