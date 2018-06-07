Simona Halep to face Sloane Stephens in French Open final

Simona Halep reached a second straight French Open final and retained the No. 1 ranking by defeating Garbine Muguruza 6-1 6-4 at Roland Garros on Thursday. Her opponent in the title match is Sloane Stephens, who won the all-American battle with Madison Keys 6-4 6-4.

Halep will be the favorite in Paris Saturday, given not only her ranking but a 5-2 head-to-head record against Stephens. But the 10th seed has done something Halep hasn't: Win a grand slam final. She did so by topping Keys at the US Open in September.

Stephens also became the first American other than Serena or Venus Williams to land in the French Open final since Jennifer Capriati in 2001.

Both Halep and Stephens -- two of the best movers in the game -- impressed on Court Philippe-Chatrier as Wednesday's rain gave way to sunny, warm conditions.

After storming to the first set in 37 minutes, Halep recovered from a 4-2 deficit in the second.

The Romanian survived at 4-4 -- saving three break points in a 10-minute game -- and then broke to love to ensure a spot in Saturday's final.

Agonizing losses

Had 2016 winner Muguruza prevailed, the Spaniard would have replaced the 26-year-old atop the rankings Monday.

While Halep will be pleased to keep her lofty ranking, she is desperate to finally win a major after three losses in finals -- all in three agonizing sets. Twelve months ago, Halep relinquished a set and break advantage to the free swinging Jelena Ostapenko at Roland Garros.

Muguruza hadn't dropped a set en route to the semifinals but it was the first time the 2016 winner faced a counter puncher -- and one who loves playing on the clay. Muguruza claimed fewer than half of her service points.

The last time they met in the Cincinnati final last August, it was a different tale: Muguruza relinquished one game. Halep has now triumphed in both their clay-court meetings, though.

When Stephens beat Keys in New York, the match lasted 61 minutes. Keys' radar was off that day, although a leg injury may have contributed.

Keys appeared to be just fine physically Thursday but again misfired, making 41 unforced errors in one hour, 17 minutes.

Stephens took control by breaking for 3-1 in the first and broke early in the second set, too. Some nerves might have surfaced when Stephens tried to serve out the semifinal at 5-2 but she succeeded at the second time of asking.

The 25-year-old improved to 3-0 against her friend Keys, not conceding a set.