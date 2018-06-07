Ivana Trump launching campaign to fight adult obesity

President Donald Trump's first wife is launching a new campaign aimed at fighting adult obesity.

Ivana Trump -- who is the mother of the President's three oldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- is teaming up with Italian nutritionist Gianluca Mech to market "a major fight against obesity," according to a news release.

"The obesity rate in the United States has reached epidemic proportions and together with my dear friend Gianluca Mech, we will be introducing the 'Italiano Diet' to Americans from coast to coast," Trump said in a statement provided to CNN. "We have to fight this now because it is getting worse particularly among young people who need to be taught how to eat and exercise correctly so that they can have a long and healthy life."

At a news conference planned for next Wednesday in Manhattan, the two plan on introducing Mech's "Italiano Diet" and giving "advice on healthy ways to eat pasta, cookies and other foods not normally found in a diet to lose weight."

"A new diet and exercise plan will be announced before they begin their tour of the United States to encourage and teach millions of people to have better eating habits and exercise," the news release said.

Trump and Mech will also discuss a National Center for Health Statistics report that the "number of seriously overweight Americans has reached epidemic proportions never seen before in this country."

Ivana Trump's campaign launch comes nearly a month after first lady Melania Trump announced her "Be Best" initiative, aimed at improving well-being, fighting opioid abuse and positivity on social media.

Earlier this year, President Trump embarked upon a mission to shed 10 to 15 pounds, agreeing to alter his diet and begin a new exercise plan to avoid approaching obesity.