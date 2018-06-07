Clear

Sheriff says 11 dogs rescued from dog-fighting, neglect

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said Wednesday almost a dozen dogs have been saved from dog-fighting and neglec...

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 12:54 PM
Updated: Jun. 7, 2018 12:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said Wednesday almost a dozen dogs have been saved from dog-fighting and neglect thanks to a citizen's tip. Now, the suspect faces 17 criminal charges ranging from animal cruelty to fighting.

Scroll for more content...

Deputies discovered 11 pit bulls at two homes in Genesee County. Investigators said both homes were abandoned, without power and covered in feces. The dogs chained inside had not been fed or given water in several days and were being transported in the trunks of cars to various locations, according to Sheriff Pickell.

The sheriff's office's investigation further revealed the dogs were being bred, medicated and trained for fights. Investigators said they found syringes, needles, suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia as well as a medication associated with dog-fighting.

Sheriff Pickell said the suspect was arrested after trying to retrieve his dogs from animal control. Deputies report they found suspected heroin on the suspect during the arrest.

All 11 dogs are being treated, according to Sheriff Pickell.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Hot and unsettled weather ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It