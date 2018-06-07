London's stock market opened an hour behind schedule on Thursday following a rare trading outage in one of the world's busiest financial centers.
Scroll for more content...
A spokesperson for the London Stock Exchange confirmed that trading commenced at 4 a.m. ET after the opening auction was delayed.
The spokesperson said the outage was caused by a technical issue, but did not elaborate.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index, which includes global companies such as HSBC and BP, gained 0.1% in early trade.
Other major European markets were trading roughly 0.5% higher.
Related Content
- London Stock Exchange loses an hour of trading due to technical glitch
- London Stock Exchange loses its head
- Glitch in London; Trade action; More retail pain
- Why trade fears rattle stocks
- The glitch that stole Christmas?
- London's stock market is the world's worst this year
- China will link its stock market to London this year
- Floor collapses at Jakarta stock exchange, dozens injured
- Singapore stock exchange rattled by India data ban
- Trade war fears: Stocks drop sharply again