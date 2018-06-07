Satellite images show destruction caused by Guatemala's Fuego Volcano

The images show a town buried, nearly obliterated, by Sunday's deadly volcanic eruption in Guatemala that's claimed over 90 lives.

Pyroclastic flows swallowed the rural town of San Miguel Los Lotes. These flows -- a combination of ash, rock and volcanic gases -- travel so fast during an eruption that its impossible for anything to outrun them.

CNN meteorologist Ivan Cabrera says the pyroclastic flow on Sunday was over 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit (about 1,000 degrees Celsius).

Now, San Miguel Los Lotes is buried in what remains of these flows.

The satellite images show the majority of the town's buildings are either buried, or completely blown away; baseball-sized volcanic rocks and debris are scattered amongst heaps of melted rubber and steel -- the remains of cars.

An ashen scar now cuts through the green landscape. Bulldozers and heavy machinery clearing the ash is even visible in the images.

About a mile and a half (2.5 kilometers) from San Miguel Los Lotes is the La Reunion Golf Course Resort and Residence.

On its website, it boasted views of the volcano -- it's only about 4 miles (7 kilometers) from it. Much of the resort complex is now seared by the pyroclastic flows -- they cut the golf course links in half.

Thankfully, hotel personnel told CNN they managed to evacuate all guests and staff.

There are still at least 192 people missing, according to Sergio Caba-as, the executive secretary of Guatemala's National Coordination for Disaster Reduction.