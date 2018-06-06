Mother of woman found dead on Suffolk road pleads for help

Romona Etheridge says she's in the process of planning her daughter's funeral. She says her daughter, 23-year-old Kiara Etheridge, was left in such bad condition in the middle of the road that officials aren't even letting her see the body.

"That's just giving me enough bad information to know she can't be seen. I mean she's beautiful," said Etheridge.

She says her daughter worked and went to school all while raising her son, who's turning four next month. Although, Etheridge says she will never get the closure she needs, because she'll never get Kiara back. She says she still wants to know why.

"Kiara was a good girl. She wasn't perfect and she did her silly, young girl things, but she did not deserve what happened to her. She has a baby and I have to tell that baby he's never going to see his mom again," said Etheridge.

"I have to put my baby in the ground. I want people to understand that. That's my baby. You guys, I'm telling you if you know anything please, please say something. This is Kiara," says Etheridge.

Police say right now they are following several leads but cannot share any details at this time in fear of jeopardizing the ongoing investigation.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the funeral costs.