You can fish Louisiana waters this weekend without a license

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 11:38 PM
Updated: Jun. 6, 2018 11:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Louisiana's annual free fishing weekend returns Saturday, June 9, and Sunday, June 10.

It's an opportunity for Louisiana residents and visitors alike to fish Louisiana waters without an otherwise required fishing license, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

"This weekend we encourage all of our residents to grab a pole, get outside and enjoy our beautiful Sportsman's Paradise," said Secretary Jack Montoucet. "Whether your interest is saltwater or fresh, Louisiana offers some of the best and most diverse fishing opportunities in the world, and we welcome you to become part of the long-standing tradition of Louisiana fishing.

While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect.

With the exception of free fishing weekend, anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Louisianians who decide to continue fishing the remainder of the year are invited to purchase a state fishing license here.

