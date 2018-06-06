Dennis Rodman may attend Trump-Kim summit

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman is "considering going to Singapore," for the upcoming summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, his agent told CNN.
Rodman's agent, Darren Prince, said that while he is considering making the trip, "no plans or flights have been made yet."
The US President is expected to meet with the North Korean leader on June 12. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced on Tuesday that the exact location for the meeting will be the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island for a historic diplomatic.
The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to CNN requests for comment. A senior administration official told CNN that Rodman is not part of anything the White House team is doing at the summit. A State Department official told CNN: "We have no comment on Dennis Rodman's private travel. He's not a representative of the US government."
Rodman has traveled to North Korea in the past and seems to have struck up an unlikely friendship with the North Korean leader.
