Clear

Police looking for 4 teenage cousins who ran away together

The NOPD is looking for a group of four teenage cousins who ran away from home together.The four girls were la...

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 7:44 PM
Updated: Jun. 6, 2018 7:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The NOPD is looking for a group of four teenage cousins who ran away from home together.

Scroll for more content...

The four girls were last seen around 9:30 p.m. on June 5 at a home in the 2900 block of Palmyra Street, according to the NOPD.

Thirteen-year-old Elizabeth Coto, 15-year-old Jennifer Coto, 16-year-old Cherly Coto, and 14-year-old Fransheska Coto have all been reported missing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the aforementioned juveniles is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
One last pleasant night.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It