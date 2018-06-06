Paint truck crashes into pond

A paint truck crashed into a utility pole and ended up in a pond Wednesday morning at the entrance to the Hideout in Wayne County.

Scroll for more content...

That crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Route 590 near Hamlin in Wayne County.

Crews are trying to clean up the paint and fuel that's been spilling into a pond at The Hideout.

The line painting truck ended up on its side in the spillover pond at the entrance to The Hideout along Route 590.

Troopers say the driver wasn't able to stop for a vehicle turning into this private community, sheared off a utility pole, and landed in the water.

Troopers say the driver got out safely. He'll be facing numerous citations after clipping a car and plowing into the pond.

Wayne County EMA, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, PennDOT, DEP, and more are all here working to clean up the mess.

The general manager of The Hideout says everyone is fortunate this situation wasn't worse.

"This is a very high traffic area, there could have been a lot of damage done. People could have been killed or seriously maimed. Thank God that didn't happen and everything is good," said general manager Joe Acla.

"They're going to be here for quite a while, waiting on PPL to replace the pole. Obviously, we have the heavy-duty wreckers here to get this thing out of the water, the hazmat teams, you're looking at hours of work," said Hamlin Fire and Rescue Chief Gene Koch.

No one was hurt in this wreck.

The truck is from M. Mayo Striping, a company from Wyoming County on the way to a job to paint pavement down the road.

There's an environmental concern here as this pond is part of the Lake Wallenpaupack watershed and there were, according to emergency officials, some 1,200 gallons of water-based paint in the truck when it crashed.

Route 590 is down to one lane while the wreckers work to get the truck out of the pond and then clean up the paint and spilled fuel.