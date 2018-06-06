Williams wins Democratic primary, will face Gianforte in November

Former state lawmaker Kathleen Williams will advance to the November ballot and take on Republican Greg Gianforte for Montana's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Associated Press called the race at 3:45 a.m. Williams and Billings attorney John Heenan were in a virtual deadlock for most of the race. At 4 a.m. Wednesday, Williams lead by just over 1,700 votes with just handful precincts from rural Glacier County left to count.
Williams beat out Heenan and former land trust manager Grant Kier, the two top money raisers in the race, as well as Bozeman attorneys Jared Pettinato and John Meyer.
In a statement to MTN, Williams said: "We are so thrilled to be the nominee and ready to move forward in the general election against Gianforte."
Gianforte, the Republican nominee, is running for his second term. Gianforte won the seat in a special election in 2017 to fill the vacancy left open when Ryan Zinke was appointed Secretary of the Interior.
