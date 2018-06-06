World Is A Better Place Without Her': Minnesota Woman's Obituary Goes Viral

A seemingly normal obituary for a Minnesota woman took an intense and devastating turn – and went viral for it.

Published in the Redwood Falls Gazette, the obituary for Kathleen Dehmlow, 80, of Springfield, Minnesota starts out with standard details of her history. She was born in Wabasso, Minnesota in 1938.

But after mentioning her marriage in 1957 and having two children, things quickly fall apart in the article.

"In 1962 she became pregnant by her husband's brother Lyle Dehmlow and moved to California," the obituary said.

The obituary goes on to say that Kathleen abandoned her two children and "will now face judgement."

"She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her," the obituary said.

There's an option for the obituary to be read by a synthesized voice, and it only adds to the devastating effect.