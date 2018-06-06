Clear

Woman charged with giving false report in case of human bones

New details were released Wednesday about the recent discovery of human bones in Carroll County.The Carroll Co...

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 5:42 PM
Updated: Jun. 6, 2018 5:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New details were released Wednesday about the recent discovery of human bones in Carroll County.

Scroll for more content...

The Carroll County Sheriff's Department has made at least one arrest.

Police said Tammy Sculley, the woman who reportedly found the bones near her trailer, has been charged with false reporting an incident.

Sculley told police the bones were found by her dog under an abandoned trailer in Worthville.

Officials said she then took the remains to the coroner's office in early May.

During an investigation, while looking into the theft of artifacts from a local collector, the bones were actually stolen.

Sheriff Phillip Marshall said there are two other individuals they plan to charge with burglary.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
One last pleasant night.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It