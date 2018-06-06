Clear

Crash between two semis causes highway closure

A crash between two semis caused traffic delays on a busy Michigan interstate.The Michigan Department of Trans...

A crash between two semis caused traffic delays on a busy Michigan interstate.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash about 7:24 a.m. on westbound I-69 at M-52 (Perry Exit 105).

The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office said a semi rear-ended another semi as it was starting up on the freeway. The collision caused at least one of the semis to catch fire.

Another crash involving several vehicles occurred on the eastbound side as onlookers slowed down to see the semis.

The westbound lanes will remain closed as deputies work to clean up the accident.

The eastbound lane is down to one lane.

Police did not immediately release whether there were any injuries.

