Clear

Woman in custody after allegedly trying to set fires in stadium

Police say a woman is in custody after attempting to set fires inside Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday morning.Ka...

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 4:55 PM
Updated: Jun. 6, 2018 4:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police say a woman is in custody after attempting to set fires inside Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Kansas City police responded about 5 a.m. to the stadium complex after a call about a woman trying to set fires inside the Kansas City Royals stadium. They took her into custody in the parking lot, police said.

Toby Cook, a spokesman with the Royals said a woman tried to light something on fire in the stadium's outfield. Personnel at the stadium then called police, who responded and arrested the woman, he said.

The damage to the field was minimal.

he Royals organization will consider whether to push for trespassing charges against the woman after they get more information, Cook said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
One last pleasant night.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It