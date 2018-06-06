Conway suggests press aide who mocked McCain could find another job in administration

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway left open the possibility that the press aide who mocked Sen. John McCain could potentially find another job in the Trump administration.

"Kelly Sadler has been told that there are administration jobs that fit with her skill set and her experience and that the rest is really her choice, what she would like to do next," Conway said in an interview Wednesday with CNN's "New Day."

Sadler, a White House communications aide, was quietly let go Tuesday, nearly a month after she made an imprudent comment about the Arizona Republican's health during a staff meeting. A White House official told CNN at the time that Sadler meant the comment about McCain as a joke "but it fell flat." McCain, 81, is suffering from an aggressive form of brain cancer.

On Wednesday, Conway would not say why Sadler no longer works at the White House, telling CNN she does not "feel comfortable commenting on personal and personnel at the same time when the individuals involved are not here to speak about it."

In the aftermath of Sadler's comment, the White House did not condemn her remark and she did not apologize publicly. She remained on the staff for nearly a month before departing.

CNN reported Tuesday that the White House had been strategizing an exit for Sadler for the last two weeks and relocating her to another agency or department.