Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Virginia police chased stolen armored personnel carrier through Richmond

A stolen armored personnel carrier led police on a two-hour chase through Virginia on Tuesday night.Police pur...

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 5:23 AM
Updated: Jun. 6, 2018 5:23 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A stolen armored personnel carrier led police on a two-hour chase through Virginia on Tuesday night.

Scroll for more content...

Police pursued the vehicle along Route 460 and Interstate 95 before the chase ended with the driver's arrest in downtown Richmond.

The military vehicle was stolen from Fort Pickett, a National Guard base in Blackstone, Virginia, shortly before 8 p.m. The vehicle can only drive a maximum speed of about 40 mph and wasn't equipped with any weaponry.

In Richmond, bystanders captured the slow pursuit on video. Onlookers gawked as the boxy armored vehicle sped down a commercial street and traffic stopped for a line of police cars that followed behind, sirens blaring. Overhead, a police helicopter tracked the stolen personnel carrier's progress.

"The Virginia State Police began pursuit of the vehicle since receiving the initial report and traveled along with it from Nottoway County to the City of Richmond," said Corrine Geller, Virginia State Police spokesperson. "No crashes or injuries occurred during the course or as a result of this incident."

A male adult driver was arrested and charges are pending while an investigation is underway.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Zionsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
The nice weather streak continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It