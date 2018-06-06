Virginia police chased stolen armored personnel carrier through Richmond

A stolen armored personnel carrier led police on a two-hour chase through Virginia on Tuesday night.

Police pursued the vehicle along Route 460 and Interstate 95 before the chase ended with the driver's arrest in downtown Richmond.

The military vehicle was stolen from Fort Pickett, a National Guard base in Blackstone, Virginia, shortly before 8 p.m. The vehicle can only drive a maximum speed of about 40 mph and wasn't equipped with any weaponry.

In Richmond, bystanders captured the slow pursuit on video. Onlookers gawked as the boxy armored vehicle sped down a commercial street and traffic stopped for a line of police cars that followed behind, sirens blaring. Overhead, a police helicopter tracked the stolen personnel carrier's progress.

"The Virginia State Police began pursuit of the vehicle since receiving the initial report and traveled along with it from Nottoway County to the City of Richmond," said Corrine Geller, Virginia State Police spokesperson. "No crashes or injuries occurred during the course or as a result of this incident."

A male adult driver was arrested and charges are pending while an investigation is underway.