Two history-making Gerber babies -- 90 years apart -- meet in the most adorable photo ever

The original face of the Gerber baby products, Ann Turner Cook, 91, met the newly minted spokesbaby, one-year-old Lucas Warren, on Saturday. Lucas made history in February for being the first child with Down syndrome named as the brand's spokesbaby for the year.

The Warren family was on a family vacation in Florida and couldn't pass up an opportunity to meet Cook, the iconic face of the brand. Gerber helped arrange a meeting with the families, and it was all smiles after that.

Cook's grandson, Chris Colin, posted the image of the two meeting on Twitter and it's now been shared over 5,000 times.

Cook's iconic black-and-white sketched portrait was chosen by Gerber in 1928 and became the company's official trademark in 1931. Her grandson also shared an image of his grandmother standing next to the famous image.

In 2010, Gerber began its annual tradition of accepting photo submissions to find the next spokesbaby. The winner is featured in ad campaigns throughout the year. This year, Warren was chosen among more than 140,000 entries.